Dover Police Make Arrest in Weekend Burglary Case

Dover Police have arrested a 41-year-old Dover man for a burglary at El Nopal that occurred Saturday night. Police say he entered the business through an unsecured window, and once inside, stole an undisclosed amount of money and left. Detectives released images of the man to the public and to officers at Dover Police Department. Yesterday morning at 10:00 a.m., a patrol officer observed Jose Dominguez-Morales walking on South New Street and noticed that he matched the description of the man in the pictures. He was then taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of 3rd Degree Burglary and Theft Under $1500. Morales was released on OR Bond.