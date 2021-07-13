Dover Police Meet Resistance From Apparent Shooting Victim

Dover Police are investigating a shooting, but they are not getting any cooperation from the apparent victim.

Officers responded to the 100-block of Loockerman Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. A large amount of blood was found outside Irish Mike’s Old Town Pub. Police also learned that a 33-year-old man had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told conflicting stories about his injury, and police said he told officers that even if a suspect is found he would not want the person to be arrested and that he would not cooperate.

Surevillance footage indicated that there was a fight in front of the pub. Police also said no evidence of gunfire has been found in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.