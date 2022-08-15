Dover Police Search for Motorist Who Fled Traffic Stop

Dover Police are looking for a man who nearly ran over an officer’s foot as he fled from a traffic stop.

Saturday morning, police stopped a vehicle for a violation in the area of Levy Court Lane and South Little Creek Road. According to Dover Police, the driver put the car in gear and accelerated when he was asked for his identification.

Police discontinued a pursuit due to safety concerns at the time.

25-year-old Jeffrey Boatwright of Dover was identified by police as the suspect. Boatwright is wanted for reckless endangering, resisting arrest, disregarding a police officer’s signal and multiple traffic violations.

Anyone with information about Boatwright’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dover Police at (302)-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.