Dover Police Search for Reckless Driver Who Nearly Struck Officer

Photo courtesy of Dover Police

Dover Police are looking for a man who nearly struck an officer and led police on a pursuit through several towns.

An officer was at Walgreens on Forrest Avenue last Thursday just before 11 p.m. A man was seen walking out of the store without paying for items. He got into a car, and when the officer advised him to get out of the vehicle the suspect drove in the direction of the officer, who was able to get out of the way.

Police ended the pursuit due to the suspect’s reckless driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Dover Police released this description of the suspect:

white male, approximately 6’0″, weighting approximately 250 pounds, with black hair.