Dover Police Department to Participate in Training Exercise at DSU Health Sciences Building

If you see a lot of emergency vehicles, equipment, and personnel at Delaware State University in the area of Health Sciences Building tomorrow (Thursday), the Dover Police Department wants you to know it’s only a training exercise. The Dover PD will be participating in an emergency response exercise, which is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:00 a.m. and is expected to end by 12:00 p.m. Emergency equipment and personnel will be in the area of the facility, but the exercise is not expected to disrupt area traffic or interfere with daily operations. These exercises are designed to test the capabilities of the Dover Police Department and other participating agencies in the event of a true emergency.