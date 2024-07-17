Dover Police Warns About Use of Gel-Blaster Guns

The Dover Police Department is putting out an alert about a recent uptick in calls regarding juveniles using Gel-Blaster guns, commonly referred to as Orbeez, including “drive-by” style incidents. If your child owns one of these Orbeez guns, Dover PD asks that you monitor their use and talk to them about the associated risks from improper use and as well use of these toys in public.

Additional Info:

Public Safety Concerns: Orbeez guns can be mistaken for real firearms, leading to unnecessary panic and potential police intervention.

Risk of Injury: Even though they’re designed to be safe, improper use can still cause injuries, particularly to the eyes and face.

Property Damage: Misuse can lead to damage of personal and public property, creating unnecessary costs and conflicts.

-Disruption: Using these toys in public can disturb and inconvenience others, leading to complaints and potentially escalating situations.