Dover Sees Increase in Vehicle-Related Thefts
November 8, 2023/
The Dover Police Department is reporting a significant increase in thefts from vehicles and attempted thefts of vehicles in recent days. Dover Police remind you to take your keys with you and not leave them in your vehicle, to close all windows and lock all doors, and never leave valuable items in your vehicle or store them in the glove compartment or trunk–out of sight. Also, they advise you park in well-lit areas or preferably inside a garage, if possible.