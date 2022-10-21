Dover Shooting Suspect Arrested in Georgia

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man wanted for a shooting on Simon Circle in September has been arrested by US Marshals in Atlanta, Georgia. Police developed 23 year old Syncere Friends as a suspect in the September 5th shooting that left a 19 year old woman injured and obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Thursday, US Marshals contacted Friends at a home in Atlanta where he was arrested without incident.

He is awaiting extradition to Delaware where he will be charged with 1st degree assault, reckless endangering and a weapons offense.