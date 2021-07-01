Dover Shootings Leave 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Dover Police provided this update Thursday morning:

The Dover Police Department is providing an update regarding the victims of the shooting incident that occurred at 11:08 p.m. on June 30th in the area of S. New Street and Reed Street. The victim that died as a result of the incident has been identified as 19-year-old Tysean Nelson of Dover. Nelson was located a short distance from the location of the shooting and was declared deceased at the scene. Three additional victims were struck by gunfire and are currently undergoing treatment or have been released from Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. A 40-year-old female from Dover transported herself to the hospital with a leg injury. A 39-year-old male and a 22-year-old male (both from Dover) were transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital by ambulance for treatment of their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.

(Original Story:)

One person is dead and three others have been wounded after at least 46 gunshots were fired in the 100-block of South New Street in Dover late Wednesday night.

Dover Police said a group of people was in the area at 11:08 p.m. when the shots rang out. A male shooting victim was found dead in a vacant lot. Two other males were taken to Kent General Hospital for treatment. Police also say a female victim drove herself to the hospital.

Large crowds gathered at the location of the incident and in surrounding areas. Police from other local departments and Delaware State Police assisted with crowd management and security.

The investigation into the shootings continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

South New Street is closed between Reed Street and Loockerman Street until at least sunrise due to the investigation.