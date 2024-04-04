Dover Teen Arrested After Attempted Overnight Burglary at Area Business

Dover Police have arrested a 15-year-old for an attempted burglary at First State Vape overnight. At just after 2 a.m., the Dover PD was notified of an alarm at the business. They arrived and saw two individuals running from the business. Officers chased them and caught one but could not find the other. Police say they shattered the front glass of the business to try to get into the store and steal items–but were unsuccessful. The 15-year-old faces several charges including Attempted Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest, among other offenses. He was turned over to his guardian.