Dover Teen Arrested for Burglary

A 17 year old from Dover has been arrested for a residential burglary on Pinewood Acres Avenue in Dover. Delaware State Police were called Friday night when a resident returned home and found one of her windows had been pushed in and a screen was out of place. A footprint was also found on the siding of her home and an Apple watch was missing. Investigation led police to the teen as the suspect – he was arrested at his home and the watch recovered.

The teen is charged with 3rd degree burglary and other offenses and was released into the custody of his parent.