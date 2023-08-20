Dover Teen Arrested for Burglary

August 20, 2023/Mari Lou

A 17 year old from Dover has been arrested for a residential burglary on Pinewood Acres Avenue in Dover. Delaware State Police were called Friday night when a resident returned home and found one of her windows had been pushed in and a screen was out of place. A footprint was also found on the siding of her home and an Apple watch was missing. Investigation led police to the teen as the suspect – he was arrested at his home and the watch recovered.

The teen is charged with 3rd degree burglary and other offenses and was released into the custody of his parent.

Mattress Peddlers
Posted in , , , ,