Dover Teen Arrested for Murder in Capital Green

Dover Police have arrested a 17-year-old for a murder that happened on River Road yesterday morning. Police say he obtained a firearm and shot a 54-year-old Seaford resident. At just before 10:30, police were called after shots were fired from within the residence. Officers found the victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered aid to the victim on scene until he was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus. Tragically, the 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of his injuries. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notifications. According to police, a verbal and physical altercation inside the residence led to the shooting. At about 1:30 p.m., the 17-year-old turned himself in to Dover Police. He faces murder and firearm charges and is at Stevenson House Detention Center on $535,000 cash bail.