Dover Teen Arrested for Shooting at Rockford Crossing Residence

An investigation into shots fired in Dover that began early Saturday morning has led to the arrest of a 16-year-old of Dover. Police say the shooting occurred at Rockford Crossing where officers located a home that had been struck by gunfire. 5 individuals were inside, but no injuries were reported as a result of this shooting. The same 16-year-old was arrested at a traffic stop prior to police receiving the call about the shooting. Officers found shell casings inside of the vehicle. As a result, the same 16-year-old was charged with Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,500, two traffic charges, and was released, however he turned himself in and is now at the Stevenson House on $29,000 secured bail. The teen faces firearm-related charges along with other offenses.