Dover Teen Charged after Multiple Crashes in Stolen Truck

A 17 year old Hispanic boy from Dover has been arrested after causing multiple car accidents Sunday evening in a stolen car. Dover Police were called to the Verizon on North DuPont Highway for a report of a collision involving several vehicles – including an overturned pickup truck in the parking lot. Police contacted the driver of the pickup – identified as the teen and determined that the pickup was stolen from Commerce Way. Police learned that the teen drove the pickup throughout the city of Dover and was involved in a crash in the Town Pointe development where he struck a parked car. He left the scene and crashed at Verizon – damaging the building, vehicles and the injury of another driver, who was transported to an area hospital for injuries sustained as a result of the collision.

The 17-year-old was transported to Dover Police where he was charged with the following offenses:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Resisting Arrest

Leaving the Scene of a Property Collision

Reckless Driving

Driving Without a Valid License

Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device

Vehicular Assault Third Degree

Criminal Trespass Third Degree

He was turned over to his guardian.