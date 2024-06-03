Dover Teen Charged in Multiple Dover Vape Shop Burglaries
Two teen boys have been arrested after a burglary early Sunday morning at the Dragon Land Smoke Shop on Forrest Avenue in Dover. Dover Police were called to the shop for an alarm around 2:30am and saw the front glass was broken, but the suspects did not enter the business. Surveillance video gave police a description of the suspects. Three suspects were located in the area – they ran when police tried to stop them – two were arrested and identified as a 15 year old and a 16 year old – both from Dover.
Dover Police also learned that the 16 year old was responsible for a burglary at the Sky Vape Smoke Shop in February and an attempted burglar at Cosmic Smoke Vape Shop in April. He is charged with multiple offenses:
- Burglary/Attempted Burglary Third Degree (4x)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
- Theft/Attempted Theft (3x)
- Criminal Mischief (4x)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (2x)
- Resisting Arrest
The 16 year old was released to his guardian.
The 15 year old also faces multiple offenses:
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony
- Attempted Burglary Third Degree
- Conspiracy Second Degree
- Resisting Arrest
The 15 year old was released to his guardian.