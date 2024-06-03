Dover Teen Charged in Multiple Dover Vape Shop Burglaries

Two teen boys have been arrested after a burglary early Sunday morning at the Dragon Land Smoke Shop on Forrest Avenue in Dover. Dover Police were called to the shop for an alarm around 2:30am and saw the front glass was broken, but the suspects did not enter the business. Surveillance video gave police a description of the suspects. Three suspects were located in the area – they ran when police tried to stop them – two were arrested and identified as a 15 year old and a 16 year old – both from Dover.

Dover Police also learned that the 16 year old was responsible for a burglary at the Sky Vape Smoke Shop in February and an attempted burglar at Cosmic Smoke Vape Shop in April. He is charged with multiple offenses:

Burglary/Attempted Burglary Third Degree (4x)

Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

Theft/Attempted Theft (3x)

Criminal Mischief (4x)

Conspiracy Second Degree (2x)

Resisting Arrest

The 16 year old was released to his guardian.

The 15 year old also faces multiple offenses:



Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

Attempted Burglary Third Degree

Conspiracy Second Degree

Resisting Arrest

The 15 year old was released to his guardian.