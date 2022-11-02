Dover Teen Charged in Shooting Incident

Delaware State Police have arrested a 16 year old boy after a shooting incident last Sunday on Joshua Clayton Road in Dover. Police learned that a 26 year old man was walking in the area when male suspect fired multiple shots in his direction – the victim was not struck or injured.

The juvenile suspect was later identified by detectives and taken into custody at his residence on November 1. The teen was transported to Troop 3 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Under 21 (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)

The juvenile was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and released after having his $1,500 cash bond posted.