Dover Teen Charged with Stolen Weapon & Drug Offenses after Traffic Stop
July 5, 2024/
A 17 year old Dover boy has been arrested on drug and weapons offenses after a traffic stop in Camden-Wyoming just before 10am on June 28th. Delaware State Police contacted the 17 year old driver who did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of his person led to the discovery of about a gram of marijuana wax. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun and ammunition. The teen was arrested – and police learned the handgun was reported stolen in Ohio. The teen was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses:
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Deadly Weapon by Person Under 18 (Felony)
- Possession of Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Ammunition by Person Under 18 (Felony)
- Possess Marijuana Under 18
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Driving Without a Valid License
- Driver Must Wear Property Fastened Seatbelt
The 17 year old has been committed to VisionQuest Detention Center in Townsend on a $16,202 secured bond.