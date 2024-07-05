Dover Teen Charged with Stolen Weapon & Drug Offenses after Traffic Stop

July 5, 2024/Mari Lou

rob-carson
Image courtesy DSP

A 17 year old Dover boy has been arrested on drug and weapons offenses after a traffic stop in Camden-Wyoming just before 10am on June 28th. Delaware State Police contacted the 17 year old driver who did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of his person led to the discovery of about a gram of marijuana wax. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun and ammunition. The teen was arrested – and police learned the handgun was reported stolen in Ohio. The teen was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses:

  • Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
  • Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of Deadly Weapon by Person Under 18 (Felony)
  • Possession of Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of Ammunition by Person Under 18 (Felony)
  • Possess Marijuana Under 18
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Driving Without a Valid License
  • Driver Must Wear Property Fastened Seatbelt

The 17 year old has been committed to VisionQuest Detention Center in Townsend on a $16,202 secured bond.

bongino-promo
Posted in , , , , ,