Dover Teen Charged with Stolen Weapon & Drug Offenses after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A 17 year old Dover boy has been arrested on drug and weapons offenses after a traffic stop in Camden-Wyoming just before 10am on June 28th. Delaware State Police contacted the 17 year old driver who did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of his person led to the discovery of about a gram of marijuana wax. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded handgun and ammunition. The teen was arrested – and police learned the handgun was reported stolen in Ohio. The teen was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses:

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of Deadly Weapon by Person Under 18 (Felony)

Possession of Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by Person Under 18 (Felony)

Possess Marijuana Under 18

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving Without a Valid License

Driver Must Wear Property Fastened Seatbelt

The 17 year old has been committed to VisionQuest Detention Center in Townsend on a $16,202 secured bond.