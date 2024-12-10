Dover Teen Charged with Weapons Offenses after Pedestrian Stop
An 18 year old Dover man has been arrested after a pedestrian stop Monday afternoon in the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and South bay Road. Police stopped 18 year old Jhasir George just before 2:30 for failing to cross in the crosswalk. George ran from officer and threw away a handgun which was recovered by police after George was arrested after a short foot chase. Police say the handgun was fully loaded and had a switch to give the gun full automatic capability. Police found George was wanted on an active warrant from the Kent County Superior Court and Dover Police Department.
George was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned on the following charges from Superior Court:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (3x)
- Conspiracy Second Degree
George was committed to SCI on $90,000 cash bail. George was also charged with the following offenses from Dover Police Department:
- Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited (2x)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Possession of a Destructive Weapon
- Resisting Arrest
- Failure to Use Marked Crosswalks
George is being held at SCI on an additional $47,001 cash bail on those offenses.