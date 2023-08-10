Dover Woman Arrested Following Drug Investigation

A Dover woman has been arrested on drug dealing charges following an investigation at the Super Lodge on North DuPont Highway Wednesday evening. 31-year-old Emily Lowe was taken into custody without incident and found in possession of 92 bags of heroin and $405. Lowe was taken to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on outstanding capias’ and released on OR bond on charges that include Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.