Dover Woman Arrested for Aggravated Menacing

Image courtesy DSP

A conflict between neighbors ended with a Dover woman charged with aggravated menacing and terroristic threatening. Delaware State Police were called to Diemidio Drive in Dover just after 1 Saturday morning and learned from the victim that 43 year old Jennifer Neil unplugged a power cord he was using and began taking the cord into her house. When he tried to pull the cord back, Neil turned towards him with a pair of scissors raised in a stabbing motion and made statements about killing him. The victim went inside and called police. Troopers contacted Neil at her home and got a warrant for her arrest which revealed an outstanding warrant from the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

Neil was arrested in Milford later in the day and charged. Neil was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and issued a $2,500 unsecured bond for the above charges. Neil was ultimately committed to Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution for a cash bond issued for her capias.