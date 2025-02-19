Dover Woman Arrested for Armed Robbery

Dover Police have arrested a 28-year-old Dover woman following a robbery that occurred at the Sleep Inn on North DuPont Highway in Dover early yesterday morning, February 18th. According to police, the woman identified as Chanel Morris-Wright approached the front desk, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the victim. The victim ran from the desk and she walked away. Officers were able to obtain a description of Morris-Wright, located her walking in the area, and took her into custody. The firearm used in this incident was not located. Morris-Wright is at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $40,000 secured bail on charges that include Robbery First Degree and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Chanel Morris-Wright