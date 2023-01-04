Dover Woman Arrested for Assaulting Police Officer

A 21-year-old Dover woman faces charges that include assault and resisting arrest after she fought with a police officer during a traffic stop. When the cop tried to detain Tailah Smith, police say she punched the officer in the face and upper body and broke his watch. The officer refused medical treatment, but the confrontation caused a minor injury to his lip and left hand. After a struggle with several officers, police took her into custody. Smith is free on over $9700 bond. The charges include:



• Assault Second Degree; Injures a Law Enforcement Officer

• Resisting Arrest with Force (4x)

• Resisting Arrest (3x)

• Criminal Mischief Under $1,000

• Disorderly Conduct