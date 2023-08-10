Dover Woman Arrested for Attempted Robbery

Dover Police have arrested a 34-year-old Dover woman for an attempted robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning at the WSFS Bank. Police say that while the victim was getting money from the ATM, the woman approached him and said she had a gun and demanded him to turn over money. He then drove away without turning over any property. After a photograph was released to patrol officers working, a patrol officer that afternoon on Forrest Avenue spotted the woman who matched the description of the one in the photo. Chanade Dohman faces attempted robbery charges. Dohman was released on $30,000 unsecured bail.