Dover Woman Arrested for Burglary and Theft at Burger King

Dover Police have arrested a Dover woman following a burglary and theft at Burger King early Tuesday morning. The investigation began at 5:28 a.m., when Officers were called to Burger King for the report of a burglary. Police say she had forced her way into the business through the drive-thru window and once inside, removed money from the cash register. Officers were able to obtain a description of 25-year-old Nydaya Bryant. At 2:00 p.m. yesterday, Patrol Officers located Bryant on North DuPont Highway and she was wearing the same clothes as the woman from the earlier burglary. Bryant was transported to Dover Police Department where she was processed and arraigned. Bryant was released on her own recognizance on charges of Burglary Third Degree and Theft Less Than $1,500.