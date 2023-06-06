Dover Woman Arrested For DUI After Pursuit

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police conducting traffic control just after 5 Saturday morning after a vehicle crash when another vehicle approached the area and failed to yield to the emergency vehicles and nearly striking one and the driver, 37 year old Shafiqah Freeman drove off at a high rate of speed. Police tried to stop her, but she sped down Loockerman Street running several red lights and officers terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. Officers near Forest and South West Streets spotted her stopped vehicle and arrested her.

She is charged with:

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal

Failure to Yield / Change Lanes For Stopped Emergency Vehicles

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Several Traffic Charges

Freeman was released on an unsecured bond.