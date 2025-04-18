Dover Woman Arrested for DUI and Other Offenses after Incident Near Seaford

April 18, 2025/Mari Lou

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover woman has been arrested after driving through a Seaford area field behind a residence on Wednesday evening. Delaware State Police were called just after 5pm to Chapel Branch Road and learned that a black Camaro nearly struck three people – including two children, who were walking in the field. The three ran to the safety of the home – but were nearly struck a second time. The driver of the Camaro – identified as 32 year old Linzy Best of Dover – ran off after the adult took the keys from her – police found her in a nearby shed. Best showed signs of impairment, refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested.

Best was taken to Troop 5 where she was charged with the crimes listed below: 

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Reckless Endangering 1st Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
  • DUI
  • Driving While Suspended/Revoked
  • Multiple Traffic Offenses

Best was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $36,300 cash bond.

 

