Dover Woman Arrested for DUI and Other Offenses after Incident Near Seaford

A Dover woman has been arrested after driving through a Seaford area field behind a residence on Wednesday evening. Delaware State Police were called just after 5pm to Chapel Branch Road and learned that a black Camaro nearly struck three people – including two children, who were walking in the field. The three ran to the safety of the home – but were nearly struck a second time. The driver of the Camaro – identified as 32 year old Linzy Best of Dover – ran off after the adult took the keys from her – police found her in a nearby shed. Best showed signs of impairment, refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was arrested.

Best was taken to Troop 5 where she was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Reckless Endangering 1 st Degree (Felony) – 3 counts

Resisting Arrest

Criminal Trespass 3 rd Degree

DUI

Driving While Suspended/Revoked

Multiple Traffic Offenses

Best was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $36,300 cash bond.