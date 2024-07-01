Dover Woman Arrested in Vehicle Stolen from Delaware Park Casino

A Dover woman has been arrested for stealing a vehicle Friday afternoon from the parking lot at Delaware Park Casino. Delaware State Police were called Friday just before 6pm and learned the victim’s black Nissan Altima was stolen while the victim was at the casino. During the investigation, Police learned that a black female suspect, later identified as 28 year old Breana Brooks of Dover, stole the victim’s car keys from her jacket which was left unattended at a slot game then went to the parking lot and located the matching car. Brooks left in the stolen Altima.

On Sunday Brooks was located – in the stolen Nissan by Dover Police and arrested.

Brooks is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and is being held at the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Center on a $2000 secured bond.