Dover Woman Arrested on Warrants During Traffic Stop by Felton Police

A Dover woman was arrested by Felton Police on Friday during a traffic stop in Felton. During the investigation police learned the passenger, 36 year old Ashley Hurd of Dover, was wanted on an outstanding warrant. She was arrested and arraigned by JP Court 7 and is being held in default of a $1500 secured bail.

When entering SCI officials found Hurd had concealed drug paraphernalia on her person and was charged with promoting prison contraband and possession of drug paraphernalia not related to marijuana.