Dover Woman Charged after Ramming 2 DSP Vehicles in Early Morning Pursuit

Delaware State Police arrested Lauren Miller, 35, of Dover, after she stole a vehicle and crashed into a tree before fleeing from police and crashing the stolen truck into two troopers.

On October 1, 2021, at approximately 12:09 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 900 block of Voshell Mill Star Hill Road for a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a trailer struck a tree in the front yard of a residence. Before troopers arrived, the vehicle fled the collision scene and began traveling eastbound on Voshell Mill Star Hill Road. Troopers observed the Ford and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck. However, the operator failed to pull over and continued driving, intentionally swerving in and out of oncoming traffic. After the vehicle turned left onto South State Street and began traveling north, a trooper drove ahead of the suspect and positioned their marked Delaware State Police patrol vehicle in the southbound lane to stop oncoming traffic to protect the safety of approaching traffic. When the Ford reached the troopers’ location, the suspect intentionally drove into the southbound lane, striking the troopers’ driver side door, disabling the patrol vehicle.

The suspect continued traveling northbound on South State Street, through the parking lot of Royal Farms located at 6 West Lebanon Road, then onto West Lebanon Road before crossing over the cement barrier and into the path of oncoming traffic. Next, the vehicle turned left onto South State Street and onto the lawn of a residence on South State Street. Another Delaware State Trooper attempted to positioned their marked patrol vehicle on the roadway to protect the public’s safety from imminent danger when the suspect drove toward the police car, striking the left front bumper. After hitting the trooper, the suspect turned around and began traveling toward West Lebanon Road and South State Street and eventually became disabled in the middle of the intersection.

Troopers contacted the driver and gave multiple commands to exit the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Lauren Miller, failed to comply and was eventually taken into custody after being removed from the pickup truck. When troopers contacted Miller, a strong odor of alcohol was detected, and a DUI investigation ensued.

The first Delaware State Trooper struck by Miller was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, where they were treated and released. The trooper is assigned to Delaware State Police Troop 3 and has been employed by the Delaware State Police for six years.

The second Delaware State Trooper struck by Miller was uninjured. The trooper is assigned to Delaware State Police Troop 3 and has been employed by the Delaware State Police for two years.

Miller refused medical attention and was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3. During the investigation, troopers discovered the Ford F-150 pickup truck and trailer Miller was operating were stolen. Miller was charged with the following crimes:

Assault Second Injuring a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Two Counts- Reckless Endangering Second Degree

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Resisting Arrest

Littering on a Highway

Numerous Traffic Violations

Miller was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $17,905.00 cash bail.