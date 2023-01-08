Dover Woman Charged with 5th Felony DUI
A Dover woman has been arrested for her 5th felony DUI after a traffic stop near Magnolia on Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police spotted car stopped for a stop sign with an expired registration and a traffic stop was conducted. When the trooper contacted the driver, 47 year old Stacy Collins of Dover, he noticed signs of impairment and started a DUI investigation.
Collins was arrested and a search of the car turned up .4 grams of cocaine and over a gram of marijuana and a computer check showed Collins had four prior convictions for DUI.
Collins was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following offenses:
- 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana
- Numerous traffic charges
Collins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $6,553 unsecured bond.
