Dover Woman Charged with 5th Felony DUI

January 8, 2023/Mari Lou

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover woman has been arrested for her 5th felony DUI after a traffic stop near Magnolia on Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police spotted car stopped for a stop sign with an expired registration and a traffic stop was conducted. When the trooper contacted the driver, 47 year old Stacy Collins of Dover, he noticed signs of impairment and started a DUI investigation.

Collins was arrested and a search of the car turned up .4 grams of cocaine and over a gram of marijuana and a computer check showed Collins had four prior convictions for DUI.

Collins was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following offenses:

  • 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Numerous traffic charges

Collins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $6,553 unsecured bond.

