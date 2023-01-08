Dover Woman Charged with 5th Felony DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover woman has been arrested for her 5th felony DUI after a traffic stop near Magnolia on Saturday afternoon. Delaware State Police spotted car stopped for a stop sign with an expired registration and a traffic stop was conducted. When the trooper contacted the driver, 47 year old Stacy Collins of Dover, he noticed signs of impairment and started a DUI investigation.

Collins was arrested and a search of the car turned up .4 grams of cocaine and over a gram of marijuana and a computer check showed Collins had four prior convictions for DUI.

Collins was taken to Troop 3 and charged with the following offenses:

5 th Offense DUI (Felony)

Offense DUI (Felony) Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana

Numerous traffic charges

Collins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $6,553 unsecured bond.