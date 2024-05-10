Dover Woman Charged with Firearms Offenses

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover woman has been arrested on a firearms charges after a complaint Wednesday afternoon. Dover Police were called by a School Resource Officer that 50 year old Angel Lake was inside the school with a firearm. The officer contacted Lake and located the unloaded 9mm handgun in a holster on her hip – along with a magazine. She was at the school for a prescheduled meeting with staff, but it was determined that she is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Lake was charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon in a School Zone

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Lake was released on $11,000 unsecured bail.