Dover Woman Charged with Identity Theft

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover woman has been arrested for identity theft and other offenses. Delaware State Police were called to West Market Street in Georgetown in July for a reported fraud. Police learned that a bank account a 51 year old male victim from Millsboro had been fraudulently overdrawn and was subject to closure.

A financial crimes detective investigated and found several fraudulent transactions on the victim’s Fulton Bank account and identified 32 year old Akiara Deshields as the suspect who used the victim’s ATM card and forged a fictitious check in the victim’s name. Both the victim and the bank sustained undisclosed financial loss from the fraudulent transactions.

An arrest warrant was issued for Akiara Deshields. On September 15, 2023, Georgetown Police Department came in contact with Deshields. She was arrested and charged with the following crimes:

Identity Theft (Felony)

Possession of Instruments Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony)

Forgery 2nd Degree (Felony)

Unlawful Use of Payment Card Over $1500 (Felony)

Attempted Theft by False Pretense over $1500 (Felony)

Criminal Impersonation

Theft by False Pretense under $1500

Deshields was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on her own recognizance.