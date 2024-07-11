Dover Woman Charged With Shoplifting at Felton Royal Farms

A 44-year-old Dover woman has been charged with shoplifting under $1,500, which is a class A misdemeanor. The arrest happened on W Main St in Felton on Tuesday evening. The woman had an active warrant out of Felton PD for a shoplifting that happened on July 2nd at the Felton Royal Farms. Video surveillance from the Royal Farms showed the woman, identified as Heather Patricia Cunningham remove consumable goods from the store passing all points of sale without rendering payment. She was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court released on her own recognizance pending a later court date and issued a no contact order with all Royal Farms stores in the state of Delaware.

