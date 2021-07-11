Dover Woman Cited after 3 Vehicle Crash North of Milford Saturday

Image courtesy Carlisle Fire Company

A three vehicle crash on southbound Route 1 just north of Milford Saturday morning had early morning traffic at a near standstill. Delaware State Police tell WGMD that an SUV, driven by a 38 year old Dover woman was southbound on Route 1 in the right lane. A BMW driven by a Connecticut man was making a U-turn at the cross-over into the left lane when the SUV changed lanes and struck the BMW. The SUV moved back into the right lane and struck the front of a Mercedes. The SUV went off the roadway and overturned. The driver of the SUV was taken to Bayhealth Sussex with non-life threatening injuries and cited for improper lane change. The driver of the Mercedes was also taken to Bayhealth Sussex for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW was not injured.