Dover Woman Injured in March 3rd Crash Dies from Injuries

A crash on Sunday, March 3rd on North Dupont Highway in the area of Rose Bowl Road in Dover has turned deadly. Delaware State Police say a Toyota pulled into the crossover at the entrance for Pinewood Acres but failed to remain stopped and pulled into the path of a southbound BMW and was struck.

The driver of the Toyota, 85 year old Joyce Henry of Dover died Friday from injuries she sustained in that crash. The 20 year old driver of the BMW from Dover and a 17 year old passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this collision to please contact Master Corporal J. Lane by calling 302-698-8457 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.