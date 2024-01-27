Down Syndrome Association of Delaware – Sussex County Office

The Down Syndrome Association of Delaware has opened a new office on 28607 Meadowview Drive in Milton that allows them to expand the reach of services in Sussex County. The Down Syndrome Association of Delaware is a non-profit organization that supports families, promotes community involvement and encourages a lifetime of opportunities for people with Down Syndrome.

Down syndrome is the most commonly occurring chromosomal condition and is caused by a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21. People with Down syndrome are living longer, happier, and healthier lives than ever before; they are attending post-secondary education programs, working, and contributing to society in many wonderful ways.

About Down Syndrome Association of Delaware

Down Syndrome Association of Delaware is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to be a resource promoting public awareness, education and advocacy supporting individuals with Down syndrome and their families. Learn more at dsadelaware.org or https://www.facebook.com/dsadelaware