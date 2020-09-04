Downpours Swamp Harrington Neighborhoods

A dozen residents and two dogs are evacuated from a Harrington apartment complex due to high water after Thursday night’s downpours.

According to the Harrington ire Department, firefighters started checking at about midnight to determine if any residents of Heritage Manor Apartments on West Center Street would need to relocate. One elderly resident suffered a cardiac incident during the operation.

The Red Cross has been working to find temporary shelter for the displaced residents. Authorities also checked on residents at Clark’s Corner Apartments on