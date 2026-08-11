Downstate Mosquito Spraying – Kent County – Tuesday Evening

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans the following insecticide application during the evening hours on Tuesday, August 11, 2026:

Application of Trumpet EC (naled) with an airplane (registration number N5552A) to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

In Kitts Hummock and North Bowers Beach.

Near Dover and South Bowers Beach.

For notification purposes and for the purpose of flight coordination with Dover Air Force Base, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 93, 94, and 102.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map.