Downstate Mosquito Spraying on Tuesday & Wednesday

Mosquito spraying will take place during daylight hours on Tuesday, March 19th and Wednesday, March 20th. Tuesday’s spraying will be done by helicopter over flooded forested wetland habitats in Woodside and Selbyville and near Viola, Felton, Dagsboro, Frankford and Rehoboth Beach.

Wednesday’s spraying will be by airplane to control mosquito larvae in and near Georgetown and near Harrington.

Additional information from DNREC:

Application of Vectobac 12 AS (liquid BTI) on Tuesday, with helicopter (registration number N2268W and/or N862M) and spray zones – 92, 99, 100, 150, 151, 154, 155, 163, 176, 188, 189, 191, 201, and 202.

Wednesday’s spraying is by airplane (registration number N263JC) and spray zones – 116, 150, and 151.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map.