Downstate Mosquito Spraying Tonight in Areas of Kent & Sussex Counties

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans the following insecticide application(s) during the evening hours on Tuesday, June 29, 2021:

Application of Anvil 10+10 (Sumithrin/PBO) with a truck-mounted sprayer to control adult mosquitoes in the following areas:

In and near Greenwood and Seaford.

Near Selbyville, Frankford, Ocean View, Dagsboro, Millsboro, Lewes, Bridgeville, Harrington, Camden, and Magnolia.

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 93, 98, 105, 115, 116, 124, 135, 147, 153, 157, 158, 159, 165, 166, 167, 169, 170, 176, 177, 191, and 203.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

For further information, please visit the Mosquito Control Spray Information site or view the Spray Zone Map.