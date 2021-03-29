Downstate Mosquito Spraying Tuesday

Weather permitting; the Delaware Mosquito Control Section plans the following insecticide application for mosquito larvae located in flooded forested wetland habitats. This application could take place during the daylight hours on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 via helicopter (registration number N2268W and/or N862M).

Application of Vectobac12AS (liquid BTI) to control mosquito larvae in the following areas:

Near Felton, Harrington, Viola, and Woodside.

For notification purposes, spraying will be done in the following spray zones: 91, 92, 99, 100, 107, 115, and 116.

All insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.

