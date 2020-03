Downstate trout season remains open at Tidbury Pond near Dover and Newton Pond near Greenwood. Anglers are reminded to practice safe social distancing – a minimum of six feet, or about the length of some fishing rods – and to choose less-crowded areas to cast their lines. To purchase a license online or to find a participating agent, visit dnrec.delaware.gov. Contact agents to be sure they are open. For additional information on Delaware fishing licenses, call 302-739-9918.