UPDATED: Downstate Trout Stocking Ahead of Pond Trout Season

Trout stocking will be taking place at Tidbury Pond near Dover and Newton Pond near Greenwood. Each pond will be stocked by DNREC with over 300 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbow trout – including some trophy-sized trout weighing 2 or more pounds. To improve trout fishing for the season openers, Tidbury Pond and Newton Pond will be closed to all fishing from Saturday, Feb. 17 through Friday, March 1 to accommodate trout stocking, eliminate incidental hooking of freshly-stocked trout and allow the trout to adjust to their new waters.

One of two new fishing piers at Newton Pond in Greenwood – 2nd fishing pier expected to be completed by Youth Fishing Day opening on March 2 / Image courtesy DNREC

Locations of new fishing piers at Newton Pond / Image courtesy DNREC

At Newton Pond there are two new 120-foot-long aluminum fishing piers on the east side of the pond to improve shoreline access. On Saturday, March 2 the 2024 downstate pond trout season will open kids under the age of 16 at 7am. The regular pond trout season for all anglers begins a half-hour before sunrise on Sunday, March 3.

Trout anglers planning to fish Tidbury Pond or Newton Pond should note the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware fishing license is required, unless an angler is exempt

A Delaware trout stamp is required through April 1, unless an angler is exempt

The daily possession limit is six trout

Additional information from DNREC:

Proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase trout for stocking the next year. This popular fishery is also supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that are generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware’s trout season in upstate streams will open Saturday, April 6 with a youth-only day, followed by the opening of the regular trout season for all anglers on Sunday, April 7.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license or trout stamp online, visit de.gov/fishinglicense. Additional information about fishing in Delaware, including license and trout stamp requirements, is available in the 2024 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide also is available in printed form from license agents throughout the state.