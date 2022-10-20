Downtown Intersection Changes Coming to Milford

Traffic changes are coming to Milford with upcoming improvements on the Southwest Front Street bridge. The City and DelDOT are working to allow two-way traffic on Southwest Front Street to better serve the business community. Traffic signals at Southeast/Southwest Front Street and South Walnut Street and Causey Avenue and South Walnut Street will change to flashing red with new stop signs to signalize a four-way stop at both intersections. This will take place in the next 45 days. All signalized intersections in the downtown area will be brought up to DelDOT standards – but will not impact the traffic pattern. Once the upgrades are completed, the City will transfer ownership of all downtown traffic signals to DelDOT.