Downtown Parking Garage in Salisbury to Undergo Necessary Structural Maintenance and Repair

Required maintenance and repair by a contractor has begun on the Circle Avenue Parking Garage in Salisbury to allow for the long-term viability of the structure. The work will continue for the next several months. During the work, some parking spots will be inaccessible, however there will still be more than enough spots to handle the current parking load. As work is done, the traffic flow on the top floor will be altered. The City of Salisbury asks that you use an abundance of caution and be aware of pedestrians and other drivers as you navigate your way off the top floor. Also, according to the City, parking in the garage is perfectly safe. If you have any questions or concerns you can contact Parking Enforcement at 410-548-3195.