Dozens of Public Fireworks Displays Planned in Maryland This Weekend; Fire Officials Suggest Attending Those to Prevent Injuries

He says they have nearly 60 permitted displays across the state, starting as early as today (Friday) all the way through July 4th.

Each year in the state of Maryland, hospitals receive numerous fireworks injuries. One of the Fire Marshal’s Office investigators or someone within the local jurisdiction has to follow up with each case to see what the extent of the injuries are. Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire tells The Talk of Delmarva about some of the injuries that unfortunately occur each year…



He says there are multiple shows throughout the state including Maryland’s Eastern Shore as well as in the Chesapeake Bay where fireworks will be shot off barges.