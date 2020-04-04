DPH Adds 143 Positive Coronavirus Cases in First State – No New Deaths

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing 143 additional positive cases bringing the total cases related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) to 593, including 32 new hospitalizations across the state. No new fatalities were reported today in the state.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics, cumulatively since March 11, include:

593 total laboratory-confirmed cases

New Castle County cases: 400

Kent County cases: 68

Sussex County cases: 125

Males: 271; Females: 322

Age range: 1 to 97

Currently hospitalized: 95; Critically ill: 24

Delawareans recovered: 71

5,874 negative cases*

*Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

In total, 14 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. There have been a total of eight deaths related to long-term care facilities, including seven in New Castle County (six at Little Sisters of the Poor) and one in Sussex County.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not disclose additional information about the individuals who passed away, nor will DPH confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.



On Saturday, the Division of Public Health (DPH) Lab received a shipment of 5,000 rapid test kits from Pinnacle BioLabs, a Nashville-based company making the tests. DPH’s order had been held for days in Cincinnati by the Food and Drug Administration. The kits will be used primarily to test health care workers, first responders, and residents of long-term care facilities where outbreaks are suspected. Results can be provided in 5 to 15 minutes. After validation is completed, DPH expects to begin using the rapid test kits early next week.

Starting Monday, the Division of Public Health will begin a new collaboration with the United Way of Delaware to increase call center services and will now divide calls this way:

All social service, essential business, unemployment or stay at home-related calls – including inquiries about food assistance, housing or utility assistance, etc. – should now go to Delaware 2-1-1, 1-800-560-3372, or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Delaware 2-1-1 has increased its hours, added operators, and now is available seven days a week.

All medical and testing calls should continue to come to DPH’s Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 or 711 for people with a hearing impairment. The call center hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware long-term care facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

Widespread community transmission is occurring throughout the state, which means COVID-19 is actively circulating in the community. If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immuno-compromised, including through cancer treatment – might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Delawareans with medical- or testing-related questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.