DPH Announces 117 Additional Positive Cases; Nine New Deaths

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing nine additional fatalities related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and is providing an update on the number of positive cases and recovered individuals.

DPH is now reporting deaths of laboratory-confirmed individuals and “probable” deaths where the individual had clinically consistent symptoms and was exposed to a confirmed case, but was never tested. In total, 32 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 57 to 94 years old.

The most recent individuals who died all had underlying health conditions, including:

69-year-old female from New Castle County, hospitalized

87-year-old female from New Castle County, long-term care

88-year-old female from New Castle County, long-term care

89-year-old female from New Castle County, long-term care

89-year-old female from New Castle County, long-term care

94-year-old female from New Castle County, long-term care

61-year-old male from Sussex County, hospitalized

69-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care

82-year-old female from Sussex County, long-term care

There are now 19 care facilities in Delaware that have reported a total of 97 positive COVID-19 cases involving residents/patients or staff. Twenty-one deaths have been related to long-term care facilities, including 18 in New Castle County and 3 in Sussex County. To protect the health privacy of residents, patients and staff, DHSS only identifies facilities with multiple cases. The 14 facilities with multiple positives cases are:

Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark

HarborChase of Wilmington

Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City

Forwood Manor, Wilmington

Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center, Wilmington

Country House, Wilmington

MeadowWood Behavioral Health Hospital, New Castle

Atlantic Shores Rehab and Health Center, Millsboro

Genesis HealthCare Milford Center, Milford

Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle

Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna

Shipley Manor, Wilmington

New Castle Health and Rehabilitation, New Castle

Delaware Psychiatric Center, New Castle

The facilities with more than one death are: Little Sisters of the Poor (11); HarborChase (2); New Castle Health and Rehabilitation (3).

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics, cumulatively since March 11, include:

1,326 total laboratory-confirmed cases

New Castle County cases: 751

Kent County cases: 230

Sussex County cases: 336

Unknown county cases: 9

Males: 584; Females: 736; Unknown: 6

Age range: 1 to 97

Currently hospitalized: 181; Critically ill: 48 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative. Please note that Thursday’s hospitalization rate was incorrect due to a reporting error. The corrected number is 169.)

Delawareans recovered: 177

9,089 negative cases*

*Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

DPH epidemiologists are transitioning to a new data reporting system. During the transition period, not all fields (laboratory-confirmed cases, sex) have complete information.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

Widespread community transmission is occurring throughout the state, which means COVID-19 is actively circulating in the community. If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immuno-compromised, including through cancer treatment – might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.



Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899 (Closed for Easter Sunday). In New Castle County, individuals can call ChristianaCare at 1-302-733-1000 and Sussex County residents who do not have a provider can call the Beebe COVID-19 Screening Line at 302-645-3200. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Anyone with a question about COVID-19, whether related to medical or social service needs, should call Delaware 2-1-1; or 7-1-1 for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, or text your ZIP code to 898-211. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, the Division of Public Health asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.