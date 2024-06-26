DPH Cautions Public to Watch for Rabid Animals During Active Season

With the weather warming up, the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) urges you to take precautions to avoid exposure to rabies and to be on the lookout for rabid animals during this active season. Rabies is endemic in Delaware, meaning it occurs regularly within the state’s wildlife populations. Since 2019, 54 animals have tested positive for rabies in Delaware. That number represents only a fraction of rabies in Delaware since, in most cases, DPH only tests animals that have potentially exposed humans to rabies.

Additional Information from the Delaware Division of Public Health:

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), some of the visible signs of a rabid animal could include the animal being aggressive (e.g., attacking for no reason) or confused and/or drunk-like (e.g., walking in a circle).

While any warm-blooded mammal is susceptible to rabies, the most common hosts of rabies in Delaware are community (stray or feral) cats, bats, raccoons, skunks, and foxes. Other local cases have also been seen in smaller numbers in cattle, equine, deer, groundhogs, and coyotes.

Rabies is a fatal, yet preventable viral disease, and severe outcomes in humans can be avoided when treatment is administered soon after exposure before the disease develops. People usually get rabies from the bite of a rabid animal. It is also possible, but rare, for people to get rabies from non-bite exposures, including scratches, abrasions, or open wounds that are exposed to saliva or other potentially infectious material from a rabid animal.

It is important to seek immediate medical attention and early treatment to prevent severe health outcomes. If you have been potentially exposed to an animal that seems likely to be infected with rabies, wash all wounds thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately, even if the wound seems minor. All medical providers are required to report potential human exposure to the DPH Rabies Hotline by calling 302-744-4990 or by completing the human exposure report found at https://www.dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/dpc/rabies.html.

If You Encounter a Wild Animal Behaving Aggressively:

· If you encounter a wild animal behaving aggressively, it is recommended that you contact the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC)’s Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912. Calls after hours and on weekends can be made to the 24-hour dispatch number 800-523-3336. Staff will determine whether referring callers to a private nuisance wildlife control operator is more appropriate. A listing of nuisance wildlife control operators can be found at wildlifehelp.org.

· If you encounter an aggressive stray domestic animal, such as a cat or dog, contact DPH’s Office of Animal Welfare (OAW) at 302-255-4646.

If You Encounter a Sick or Injured Wild Animal:

· To report a sick or hurt wild animal, Delaware residents are asked to contact the DNREC’s Wildlife Section at 302-739-9912 or 800-523-3336 after hours and on weekends. Staff will determine whether referring callers to a permitted volunteer wildlife rehabilitator is more appropriate.

· If you encounter a sick stray domestic animal, such as a cat or dog, contact OAW at 302-255-4646.

How to Protect Yourself and Your Family from Rabies:

· Because animals can carry rabies without appearing sick, it is important to watch and enjoy wild and unknown animals from a distance.

· Wear thick gloves if you are handling a community cat whose vaccination history is unknown.

· Avoid hand-feeding wildlife.

· Teach children not to touch any unfamiliar animal and seek adult assistance immediately if a child is bitten or scratched by any animal.

· If a wild animal is on your property, keep your distance and let it wander away. Bring children and pets indoors and alert neighbors who might be outside. You may contact a nuisance wildlife control expert who will remove the animal for a fee. These professionals can be reached at wildlifehelp.org.

· Feed pets indoors.

· Tightly cap or put away garbage cans where animals cannot gain access to them.

· “Batproofing” should be done during the fall and winter months. Nuisance wildlife control experts can provide these services for a fee.

· Leave orphaned animals alone. Often, the parents are close by and will return for their young.

· Because pets can get rabies from wildlife and could then spread it to humans, preventing rabies in pets is also an important step in protecting yourself and others.

How to Protect Your Pets from Rabies:

· Be sure your pet dogs, cats, and ferrets are properly immunized against rabies.

· Keep family pets indoors at night. Never leave a pet outside unattended or let them roam free.

· Consider vaccinating livestock and horses as well. Consult with your private veterinarian if you have questions about whether your animal(s) should be vaccinated against rabies.

· If another animal injures your pet or presents with an unknown wound after being outdoors, contact your veterinarian for medical care. Your pet may need to be quarantined for a short time to ensure they were not exposed to a rabid animal.

· For any questions regarding an animal quarantine, contact the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) at 302-698-4630.

For more information on the DPH Rabies Program, visit www.dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/dpc/rabies.html or call 1-888-285-5156 (24/7) or 302-744-4995 (business hours).

For more information on rabies, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at www.cdc.gov/rabies/.