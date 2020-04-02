CORRECTED: DPH Coronavirus Update – 393 Confirmed Cases – 101 in Sussex County

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing one additional fatality related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and is providing an update on the number of positive and recovered cases reported in the state.

In total, 12 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. There have been a total of six deaths related to long-term care facilities, including five in New Castle County (four at Little Sisters of the Poor) and one in Sussex County. The most recent details involving long-term care facilities include:

75-year-old male from New Castle County who had underlying health conditions before passing; and

The third outbreak of positive coronavirus cases at a long-term care facility. The latest outbreak involves the Governor Bacon Health System, an intermediate-skilled nursing facility operated by Delaware Department of Health and Social Services in Delaware City, which has one staff member (not two) and a resident who have tested positive for COVID-19.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not disclose additional information about the individuals who passed away, nor will DPH confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics, cumulatively since March 11, include:

393 total laboratory-confirmed cases

New Castle County cases: 245

Kent County cases: 43

Sussex County cases: 105

Males: 179; Females: 214

Age range: 1 to 97

Hospitalized: 56; Critically ill: 15

Delawareans recovered: 49

4,566 negative cases*

*Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

Delaware is considering patients fully recovered seven days after the resolution of their symptoms. Three days after symptoms resolve, patients are no longer required to self-isolate at home; however, they must continue to practice strict social distancing for the remaining four days before returning to their normal daily routine.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle fatigue, or digestive symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or lack of appetite. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you think you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immuno-compromised, including through cancer treatment – might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Statewide testing at standing health facility testing sites require a physician’s order or prescription to be tested (*Bayhealth patients will be pre-screened via phone without needing to see a provider first). These are not walk-in testing sites. Those without a primary care provider can call the DPH Call Center Line at 1-866-408-1899. Individuals awaiting test results, should wait to hear back from their medical provider. The DPH Call Center does not have test results.

Delawareans with general questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing-impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Questions can also be submitted by email at DPHCall@delaware.gov.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.